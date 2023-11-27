Stonepine Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,027 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma makes up approximately 1.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 292.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 459,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 1,303.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 187,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 735.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 157,725 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 53.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 136,671 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $68,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,510.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UroGen Pharma Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,232. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

