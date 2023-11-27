Stonepine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,580 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.84. 217,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,014. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

