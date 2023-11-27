Summit Financial LLC Acquires 4,295 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

