Summit Financial LLC Acquires 6,092 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Prologis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $112.13. The stock had a trading volume of 371,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.