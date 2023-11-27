Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.1 %

PSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 283,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,617. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,048.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

