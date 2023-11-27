Summit Financial LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,413. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

