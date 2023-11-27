Summit Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 58.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 66.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 89,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.17) to GBX 3,800 ($47.54) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.05) to GBX 4,440 ($55.55) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.53) to GBX 2,950 ($36.91) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.91. 1,015,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,658. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

