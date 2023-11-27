Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.50. 104,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,481. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $68.82 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

