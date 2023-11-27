Summit Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.1% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 133,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,408. The firm has a market cap of $257.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

