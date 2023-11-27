Summit Financial LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.34. 336,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,168. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.62 and its 200 day moving average is $105.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

