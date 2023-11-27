Summit Financial LLC Has $940,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.44. The company had a trading volume of 158,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $226.16 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.