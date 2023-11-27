Summit Financial LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE remained flat at $180.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

