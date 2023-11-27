Summit Financial LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Crown Castle by 186.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 13,535.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 4.8 %

Crown Castle stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. 2,130,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

