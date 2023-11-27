Summit Financial LLC Lowers Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Summit Financial LLC cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $241.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

