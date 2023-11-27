Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 20,997 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,641,602. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

