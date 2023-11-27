Summit Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, hitting $122.50. 373,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $144.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

