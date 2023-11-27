Summit Financial LLC Sells 208 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 302,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,142,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,212 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.52. 92,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,249. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $161.35.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

