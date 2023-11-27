Summit Financial LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $50.79 on Monday. 392,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.



The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

