Surge Energy Inc. (ZPTAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Surge Energy Price Performance
ZPTAF opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $7.57.
Surge Energy Company Profile
