Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.31

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.29, with a volume of 32386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSREY
Swiss Re Price Performance
About Swiss Re
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swiss Re
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.