Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading Up 7.9%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.47. Approximately 1,080,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 875,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. William Blair downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles Kane sold 45,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,810,974.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,486.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

