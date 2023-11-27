Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.