Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood Sells 286,320 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 286,320 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $45,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 6th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72.
- On Tuesday, September 5th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 2,245 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $471.45.
Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 79,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,625. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.
About Applied Molecular Transport
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.
