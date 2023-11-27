Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood Sells 286,320 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Free Report) Director Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 286,320 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $45,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 484,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 184,442 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total value of $29,510.72.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Tahir Ph.D. Mahmood sold 2,245 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $471.45.

Applied Molecular Transport Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. 79,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,625. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied Molecular Transport

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 3rd quarter worth $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with chronic pouchitis, as well as is in Phase II development to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

