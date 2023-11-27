Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Up 4%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 799,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,378,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $29,876.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $29,876.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 6,200 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shannon Marie Hansen purchased 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $29,876.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,876.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,135 shares of company stock worth $146,744. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.