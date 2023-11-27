Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.94

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 4342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.5604 dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

