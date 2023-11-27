TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 574,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,555,433 shares.The stock last traded at $130.77 and had previously closed at $131.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $239,957,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.