Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Teck Resources worth $60,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,283,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,838,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.