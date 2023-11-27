Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Up 4.1%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.25. 597,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 884,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TENB. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $53,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $96,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,813.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $53,716.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,956 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,022 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

