Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ TENX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $4.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,361 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Tenax Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

