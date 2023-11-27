Terrapin Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS)

Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. Citizens Financial Services makes up 3.6% of Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,839.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 390.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The firm has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.34. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

In other Citizens Financial Services news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $104,686.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,787.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $104,686.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,787.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,298 shares of company stock valued at $258,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

