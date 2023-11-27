Terrapin Asset Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Terrapin Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III comprises 1.3% of Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Terrapin Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRTL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $16,627,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,902,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III by 47.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTL stock remained flat at $10.55 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,427. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43.

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

