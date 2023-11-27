Terrapin Asset Management LLC Sells 305,031 Shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Terrapin Asset Management LLC cut its position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU – Free Report) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,031 shares during the quarter. Altitude Acquisition makes up about 1.1% of Terrapin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Terrapin Asset Management LLC owned about 0.94% of Altitude Acquisition worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ALTU remained flat at $10.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Altitude Acquisition Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altitude Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

