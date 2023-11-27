Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.1% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $43,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 94,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $2.10 on Monday, hitting $237.55. 71,578,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,148,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $755.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.87.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

