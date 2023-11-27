Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 2,505,919 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 894,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 208,776 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 822,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after buying an additional 293,900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

