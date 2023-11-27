The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 481,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Aaron’s worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 430.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 195.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

Insider Activity

In other Aaron’s news, VP Douglass L. Noe acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,614. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wangdali Bacdayan bought 20,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $230,251. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglass L. Noe bought 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $621,625. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aaron’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAN stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $267.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $525.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.10 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Aaron’s Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

