The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

NYSE BK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 166,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,128. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

