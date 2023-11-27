The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management increased its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 163.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.38.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $171.70 and a one year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.