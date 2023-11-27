The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.13. 2,546,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,247,009. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.