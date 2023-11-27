The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 718,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $201,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $285.61. 289,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.43. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.