The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

