The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.91. 149,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,092. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

