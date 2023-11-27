The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after buying an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 5,313,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after buying an additional 3,107,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 462.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,939,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,829,000 after buying an additional 1,594,945 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.48. 680,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.