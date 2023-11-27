The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $65,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $228.74 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.45%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

