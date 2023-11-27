The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,872 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $56,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Schlumberger by 13.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 38,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,808,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,390,000 after purchasing an additional 572,185 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 78.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLB opened at $52.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,167. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.