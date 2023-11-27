The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,599,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Pembina Pipeline worth $50,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,384,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,976,000 after purchasing an additional 123,855 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 159,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.98%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

