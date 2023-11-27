The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $50.48 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,733 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of CSX worth $50,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after acquiring an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

