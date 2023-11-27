The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $61.59 Million Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,682,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,688 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $61,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.