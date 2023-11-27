The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $64.87 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.11% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $64,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,222.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,951.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,986.82. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,225.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

