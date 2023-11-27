The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $57,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $55.52 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.