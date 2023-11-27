The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,487 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $49,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after buying an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $215.55 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day moving average of $213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

